我说剧情你猜电影，猜中我送个mm你！！要不要！

我做了一个梦…和你和华令睡在一起。金果和俊熙都很开心，直到有一天他们的女儿花妍，和另一个男人私奔回家。花妍和金果是一对在学校的夫妇，她怀孕了。事情发生得很快，他们和华令的母亲Joo-hee住在一起。然而，当华令发现她没有怀孕时，她和另一个男人合得来，离开了家。金果和珠熙在她离开的时候坠入了爱河。华令与另一个男人分手，回到家。然而，她觉得金果还在她妈妈家很奇怪。金果和俊熙撒了各种各样的谎言来掩盖事实真相。

华令想要金果回来，而珠熙试图不让她带走他。Jin-goo也被夹在中间，不知道该怎么办……这就是年轻的母亲的大概内容。。。。。。。。。。

I had a dream...sleeping with you and Hwa-yeong.

Jin-goo and Joo-hee were happy until one day their daughter Hwa-yeong, who had eloped with another man, came home. Hwa-yeong and Jin-goo were a couple at school and she had gotten pregnant. So things took place quickly and they got to live with Hwa-yeong's mother Joo-hee. However, when Hwa-yeong found out she wasn't pregnant, hit it off with another man and left the house. Jin-goo and Joo-hee had fallen in love while she was gone. Hwa-yeong had broken up with her other man and came home. However, she finds it weird that Jin-goo is still at her mother's house. Jin-goo and Joo-hee put out all sorts of lies to hide the truth from Hwa-yeong.

Hwa-yeong wants Jin-goo back and Joo-hee tries not to let her take him. Jin-goo is also stuck in the middle

