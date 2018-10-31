网站地图
你现在的位置：首页>>群组>>非正常人类研究中心>>我说剧情你猜电影，猜中我送个mm你！！要不要！

加入收藏

2018-10-31 16:12:24

开始了剧情如下：

我做了一个梦…和你和华令睡在一起。金果和俊熙都很开心，直到有一天他们的女儿花妍，和另一个男人私奔回家。花妍和金果是一对在学校的夫妇，她怀孕了。事情发生得很快，他们和华令的母亲Joo-hee住在一起。然而，当华令发现她没有怀孕时，她和另一个男人合得来，离开了家。金果和珠熙在她离开的时候坠入了爱河。华令与另一个男人分手，回到家。然而，她觉得金果还在她妈妈家很奇怪。金果和俊熙撒了各种各样的谎言来掩盖事实真相。

华令想要金果回来，而珠熙试图不让她带走他。Jin-goo也被夹在中间，不知道该怎么办……这就是年轻的母亲的大概内容。。。。。。。。。。

下面是英文版的剧情~

　I had a dream...sleeping with you and Hwa-yeong.

　　Jin-goo and Joo-hee were happy until one day their daughter Hwa-yeong, who had eloped with another man, came home. Hwa-yeong and Jin-goo were a couple at school and she had gotten pregnant. So things took place quickly and they got to live with Hwa-yeong's mother Joo-hee. However, when Hwa-yeong found out she wasn't pregnant, hit it off with another man and left the house. Jin-goo and Joo-hee had fallen in love while she was gone. Hwa-yeong had broken up with her other man and came home. However, she finds it weird that Jin-goo is still at her mother's house. Jin-goo and Joo-hee put out all sorts of lies to hide the truth from Hwa-yeong.

　　Hwa-yeong wants Jin-goo back and Joo-hee tries not to let her take him. Jin-goo is also stuck in the middle

and doesn't know what to do...





如果实在找不到答案 可以上 雷光网 www.leiguang.cc 上面搜索年轻的 然后片名自己猜哈哈因为一搜年轻的会出来很多片当然这只是一个提示！！

